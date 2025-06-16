Embassy notes 3 areas for cooperation

Zhang Xiaoxiao

The Chinese embassy has highlighted three key opportunities in Thai-Chinese cooperation that can help both countries thrive amid global economic volatility.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the second Thailand-China Business Executive Training Programme on Friday, Zhang Xiaoxiao, Counsellor for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Chinese embassy, shared insights on behalf of Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang.

Ms Zhang identified three strategic opportunities that Thailand can harness in its partnership with China: Chinese economic growth, the green industry and the digital economy.

With China's economic growth, the country contributes roughly 30% of global economic growth and trades with over 150 countries, she said. In 2023, it welcomed 64 million international tourists, an 83% increase, she said.

New policies -- including cross-border e-commerce support, tax-free import allowances and investment incentives -- create opportunities for Thai exporters and investors, she said.

As for the green industry and digital economy, over 1,000 Chinese companies operate in Thailand, mainly in green manufacturing, EVs and data centres, she said.

However, Ms Zhang acknowledged cultural differences and urged Chinese firms to better integrate with the Thai work culture for long-term collaboration.

Regarding China's vision of a shared future with Thailand, she said that with ongoing policies of openness and opposition to trade protectionism, China continues to support inclusive economic cooperation.

Ms Zhang also reiterated the importance of rule-based international cooperation for global peace and sustainability. "The friendship between Thailand and China is the answer to peace and a sustainable society," she said.