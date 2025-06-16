Phangnga has 'green season' pull

Phangnga is rolling out new initiatives to attract visitors during the green season, traditionally seen as the low travel period due to the rainy weather.

Director-General of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)'s Phangnga Office, Uthit Limsakul, said international tourists are still visiting the province despite the rain.

Most come from Germany, followed by other European countries, including the UK, Italy and Russia, and Oceania. Among domestic tourists, visitors mainly come from Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

TAT Phangnga is promoting the province's fruit orchard season to encourage more tourism during the rainy season. This month, tourists staying at any of the 50 participating hotels will receive a 100-baht coupon per room per night, redeemable at 26 local fruit orchards, he said.

These orchards feature famous produce such as Salika durian and Phangnga mangosteen, among many other fruits.

Phangnga's green season also offers excellent surfing opportunities, he said.

"Our sea produces beautiful waves ideal for experienced surfers, while three local surf schools offer lessons for beginners, enabling tourists to learn to surf within two hours," he said.

Other popular adventure activities include bamboo rafting at Wang Kiang Khu in Thai Muang district and Song Phraek rafting offering a 5km adventure through Ton Pariwat Sanctuary, with class 2–4 rapids and lush jungle scenery fed by Kata Kwam and Ra Sung Mountains in Muang district.