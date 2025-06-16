Cambodia lacks goodwill, sincerity for peace: Thai Foreign Ministry

Listen to this article

Prasas Prasasvinitchai, former Thai ambassador to Phnom Penh, centre left, meets Lam Chea, Cambodian Minister in charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs, centre right, during the JBC meeting in Phnom Penh on Sunday. (Photo: Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Cambodia for failing to be a good neighbouring country and lacking real intention to solve bilateral issues peacefully.

The ministry issued its statement late Sunday night in response to Cambodia’s announcement after the conclusion of both countries’ Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry announced via Facebook at about 10.30pm Sunday that Thailand was seriously disappointed with Cambodia’s failure to cooperate in resolving bilateral issues and easing tensions. The ministry blamed Cambodia for proceeding with a petition for a territorial solution from the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The petition "reflects that Cambodia lacks real intention to use existing bilateral mechanisms on the basis of being a good neighbouring country," the ministry said.

The ministry referred to Cambodia’s request for the ICJ to solve four disputed areas along the border namely Ta Muen Thom, Tamuen Toch, Ta Kwai and Chong Bok.

Thailand was disappointed that Cambodia chose to close the door to peaceful solutions to the four disputed areas, the Foreign Ministry said.

It also said that the JBC over the past weekend discussed neither Cambodia’s petition with the ICJ on the four disputed areas nor a 1:200,000 borderline map as Cambodia claimed.

The ministry said that both sides should refrain from releasing any information that would cause widespread misunderstanding and conflict.

The ministry also said that Thailand dismissed all accusations raised at the JBC meeting over the weekend.

The dismissal covered Cambodia’s accusation that Thai soldiers opened fire in the May 28 skirmish. The ministry said that Cambodian troops opened fire and Thai soldiers needed proportional self-defence.

The bilateral JBC meeting was organised in Phnom Penh after the brief clash between Thai and Cambodian soldiers in Chong Bok area in Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province.

Cambodian troops violated a no man's land agreement in the disputed area and by setting up a military base, which included a trench. They refused to withdraw and there was a skirmish on May 28.

Cambodian troops filled the trench and withdrew from Chong Bok after border measures from Thailand.

After the JBC's conclusion on Sunday, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Thailand and Cambodia would continue with negotiations through the JBC and Thailand would host its next meeting in September.

At the JBC meeting over the weekend, the Thai delegation was led by Prasas Prasasvinitchai, former Thai ambassador to Phnom Penh. Lam Chea, Cambodian Minister in charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs, headed the Cambodian delegation.