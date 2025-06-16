Transnational scam network busted in Pattaya

Listen to this article

Police with the Chinese suspect, Ju Jia Gen, 29, arrested for allegedly operating a transnational scam network from Pattaya, Chon Buri, and seized mobile phones and 900,000 baht in cash. (Photo: supplied/ Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA – The arrest of a Chinese national and two Thais has brought down a major transnational criminal network operating from this tourist city, police said on Monday.

Investigators had been tracking the suspicious behaviour of the gang, and acted when they were sure of their illegal activities, Pol Col Anek Sathongyu, chief of Pattaya police station, said.

The first arrest was a Chinese man identified as Ju Jia Gen, 29, in a warrant issued by Pattaya Criminal Court. Police also seized many mobile phones, several cars and 900,000 baht in cash as evidence.

Police said the assets were believed to be obtained from scamming.

The expanded investigation led to the arrest of two Thai nationals, identified as Onraphan, 20, and Puwanart, 22. They admitted involvement in the scam operation, according to police.

Pol Col Anek said the arrests ended a cycle of a transnational crime that used Thailand as a base.

Police were investigating their in-country and out-country transactions, and more arrests were anticipated.