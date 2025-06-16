Illegal Cambodian migrants caught in Sa Kaeo

Cambodians line up to enter Thailand through the border crossing in Sa Kaeo. (Photo: Sa Kaeo Public relations Office).

Sa Kaeo immigration officers have arrested four Cambodian nationals who illegally entered Thailand and were hiding in a rice-field hut in Aranyaprathet district, and a fifth who had overstayed.

On Monday, Pol Col Napattarapong Supaporn, chief of Sa Kaeo Immigration, ordered a team led by Pol Lt Col Sirirerkchai Paomanee to make inspections of hotels, rental homes and local communities.

During the operation, officers discovered four people hiding in a hut in a rice field who were unable to provide legal documentation.

The three men - Vee Kim, 49, Sok Run, 38, and Som Nang, 21 - and a woman, Sao, 23, were taken to the immigration office for further questioning before being transferred to a holding facility pending deportation.

Separately, a search of a Cambodian-speaking village in the same district uncovered Ren So, 56, a Cambodian national who had overstayed his visa.

He was handed over to Aranyaprathet police for legal proceedings.

Authorities said the inspections and arrests were part of ongoing efforts to enforce immigration laws and prevent illegal border crossings in the eastern province.