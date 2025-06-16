Zoogoers mourn death of Thailand's only Indian rhino

Aunty Kali enjoys a meal at Chiang Mai zoo. Thailand's only Indian rhinoceros, a gift from Nepal, she died on June 2, but news of her death was not announced until Sunday. (Photo: Chiang Mai zoo/ Panumate Tanruksa)

CHIANG MAI - Animal lovers are mourning the death of Thailand's only Indian rhinoceros, a popular attraction at Chiang Mai zoo, at the age of 40 years.

The zoo has announced that "Kali" died on June 2 of severe pyometra, a uterine infection, according to experts at the veterinary science faculty of Chiang Mai University. They reported finding a big tumour in her womb.

The symptoms were first detected in October 2022 by zoo keepers, who noticed Kali had a vaginal discharge.

Her death drew messages of sympathy and loss from fans and animal lovers after the story was posted on the zoo's Facebook page.

"I first saw her when I was a child, and then I took my child along to see her," wrote Kanid Koenpetch. "It's time for her to rest."

Kanowkan Pringpong, who saw her at the zoo late last year, said she was saddened by the news.

Many called the rhino "aunty Kali" due to her age.

The rhino was a gift from then the King of Nepal to the late King Bhumibol in 1986. At the time, Kali was 14 months old. The Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand later moved the rhino to the zoo in Chiang Mai.

Kali weighed two tonnes and was 1.5 metres tall when she died.