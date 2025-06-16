Three killed in head-on crash on Phetkasem Road

The accident scene on Phetkasem Road in Nakhon Chai Si district, Nakhon Pathom province, on Monday morning. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

Three people were killed and another seriously injured when a pickup truck jumped the median strip and collided head-on with another vehicle in Nakhon Pathom province on Monday morning.

The accident occurred around 7am on Phetkasem Road in Nakhon Chai Si district. Pol Lt Phoppisak Dechanonphan, deputy investigation chief at Nakhon Chai Si police station, said,

Police and rescuers from the Nakhon Pathom Suksala Foundation were rushed to the scene.

They reported finding a heavily damaged silver Toyota pickup blocking the road. The driver was trapped inside. He was released with the use of a hydraulic jack and rushed to Nakhon Pathom Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The front seat passenger was also seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Nearby was a black Toyota pickup with severe front-end damage. The two people inside were pronounced dead at the scene, and their bodies sent to hospital for post-mortem examination.

A vendor who witnessed the crash told police the black pickup was travelling towards Bangkok. It suddenly veered across the median strip and slammed into the oncoming vehicle.

The police investigation into the cause of the crash was continuing.