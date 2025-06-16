Explosion near Cambodian border rattles Surin villagers

Listen to this article

Residents near the Chong Chom border crossing in Thailand's Surin province were left shaken on Monday morning after a loud explosion occurred on the Cambodian side of the border. The blast was triggered when an excavator struck an unidentified explosive device while clearing land behind a casino.

The incident happened around 8.45am at the permanent border checkpoint in Kap Choeng district. The explosion startled Thai and Cambodian officials, as well as dozens of Cambodian nationals waiting to return home.

Thai authorities later confirmed that the explosion was caused by a Cambodian-operated backhoe that accidentally unearthed an explosive device during land clearing operations behind a casino. The blast severely damaged the vehicle’s bucket and shattered its windows.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment. The type of explosive remains unknown, and Cambodian authorities are investigating the incident.