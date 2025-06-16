The future of Thai education in an ageing society

Listen to this article

(Photo: Erik Mclean, Creative Commons)

One of the most alarming signals for Thai society is the steady decline in the number of children being born. According to a study by Mahidol University, Thailand recorded as many as 1,221,228 births in 1971. But the birth rate has been on a downward trend since 1984.

Data from the Department of Provincial Administration under the Ministry of Interior shows that the birth rate has been below 600,000 since 2019. In 2023, Thailand recorded 517,934 births, which dropped further to 461,421 in 2024 - a decrease of over 56,000 in a single year. It marks the first time in 70 years that the annual number of newborns has dipped below 500,000, underscoring the country’s steady transition into an ageing society.

The impact has become increasingly evident at the provincial level, especially in areas with fewer children. Many small public schools have been merged under policies of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC), primarily for budgetary efficiency. Between 2017 and 2023, more than 1,217 schools were consolidated nationwide. However, this has also made access to education more difficult for children in rural communities, as schools become further from people's homes.

(Photo: Pixabay)

While small public schools face growing uncertainty, international schools in Thailand are on the rise. Data from the Office of the Private Education Commission shows that in 2022, there were 234 international schools with 66,352 students. By 2024, that number had grown to 249 schools with 77,734 students - an increase of 17.15% in just two years.

This contrast highlights a paradox: declining birth rates on one hand, and a growing number of international schools on the other. While these schools may not yet feel the effects – largely due to their foreign and mixed-nationality student base – the long-term implications remain uncertain.

Meanwhile, a growing number of urban parents, especially those with access to technology, are beginning to explore alternative education paths, such as homeschooling and fully online curricula. These options, though not yet mainstream, suggest a shift in mindset. If traditional schools fail to adapt to the changing landscape, new models of learning may soon take their place.

Thailand’s falling birth rate poses one of the most urgent challenges for the country, particularly in education, with long-term consequences for the national workforce and economy. Japan’s experience offers a cautionary tale: after more than 50 years of declining birth rates, the country has faced a shrinking labour force and slowed economic growth – prompting the government to introduce bold policies like a four-day workweek in an attempt to encourage people to have more children.

The question now is: how will the Thai government prepare for the challenges of an ageing society? And how will schools – both public and private – adapt, if one day there are no longer enough children to fill their classrooms?