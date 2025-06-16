Ministry of Labour confirms safety of Thais in Israel, Iran

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan speaks at a briefing on the safety of Thai labourers living in Israel and Iran, where armed attacks have escalated, on Monday. (Photo: Ministry of Labour)

All Thai nationals living in Israel and Iran were safe amid the escalated armed attacks between the two Middle Eastern countries, the Ministry of Labour confirmed on Monday.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan said the ministry had been closely monitoring the situation since the missile strikes between Israel and Iran began last week.

No Thai labourers were injured as the ministry had successfully contacted all of them, said Mr Phiphat. Monitoring was conducted 24 hours per day in case any urgent assistance is needed, he said.

According to the ministry’s records, there are 39,500 Thai nationals in Israel—33,000 legal and 6,500 illegal labourers. Most of them work in the agricultural and construction industries.

The ministry has slowed the departure of more labourers to the country.

In cooperation with Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority, 16 assistance centres were also set up around the country, Mr Phiphat said.

In Iran, there were about 250 to 300 Thais, both permanently and temporarily staying in the country, with 39 of them recorded as labourers. Most of them were reported to be staying in Isfahan and Tehran. However, none of them were reported to have been affected by the strikes.

An official warning statement was issued for Thai labourers, with contact channels available via Line, WhatsApp and Facebook.

Safe-zone spots and an urgent evacuation plan were prepared in both countries and the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also cooperating to be ready for urgent evacuation if needed, Mr Phiphat said.