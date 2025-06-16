King shows concern for troops with gift hamper

Listen to this article

Privy councillor Gen Paiboon Khumchaya, left, hands gifts from His Majesty the King to military personnel at the Ta Muen Thom Temple outpost in Ubon Ratchathani on Monday. (Photo: 2nd Army Region)

UBON RATCHATHANI: His Majesty the King on Monday graciously bestowed gifts to military personnel stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border, along with words of encouragement and expressions of deep concern for their welfare.

A formal ceremony took place at the Ta Muen Thom Temple outpost, operated by the Suranaree Task Force under the 2nd Army Region, located in Chong Bok border area of Nam Yuen district.

Privy councillor Gen Paiboon Khumchaya led the delegation to deliver the royal gifts on behalf of His Majesty to troops stationed in the area to boost morale and convey His Majesty’s ongoing concern and support for military officers performing their duties at the border.

In addition, His Majesty expressed his concern and offered words of encouragement to local residents living in nearby border villages, as well as to civilian administrative officials and military personnel assigned to protect and maintain security along the frontier.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, Lt Gen Boonsin Paadklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, and Maj Gen Sompop Paravech, commander of the Suranaree Task Force, along with other senior civil servants, police officers, and local residents, who gathered to welcome the delegation.

Following the presentation ceremony, Gen Paiboon held a discussion on the current border security situation between Thailand and Cambodia.