Overcrowding hits BTS station following surprise concert by Fujii Kaze

(Photo: @fujikaze Instagram page)

Japanese singer Fujii Kaze surprised fans in Bangkok with a free concert at Parc Paragon’s M floor near Siam BTS Skytrain station on Friday. A large crowd gathered to watch the performance, filling the mall’s upper floors and spilling into the BTS station.

The massive turnout caused severe congestion, blocking entrances and exits, and making it difficult for regular commuters to access the skytrain.

Social media erupted with criticism as many commuters shared their frustrating experiences. Several reported being unable to enter or exit the station, missing their trains, and struggling to navigate through the dense crowd. One eyewitness described how polite requests to clear the way were ignored multiple times, forcing them to shout before people moved aside.

Others expressed concern about fans blocking escalators and walkways, creating a hazardous environment that could have led to serious accidents.

Many users also questioned the response of BTS security staff, noting that while they are usually strict about crowd control and safety, on this occasion, security personnel appeared passive as fans crowded the station, forcing commuters to push through on their own.

The incident sparked debate over who was responsible for the chaos. Some blamed the station management for inadequate preparation and crowd control measures, while others argued that the sheer number of attendees overwhelmed the available staff and that the situation was difficult to predict.

Many agreed that this event should serve as an important lesson for better coordination between event organisers and public transport authorities to ensure commuter safety and smooth operations during future large-scale gatherings.