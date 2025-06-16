Cambodia had no intent to end land dispute: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura in a press conference on Monday. (Screenshot)

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Cambodia lacked any real intent to use bilateral mechanisms to solve the ongoing border dispute, while the 2nd Army Region insisted it would not adhere to the 1:200,000-scale map that Cambodia has cited.

In comments made on Monday, MFA spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura stated that the meeting reflected Thailand’s serious intention to protect the interests of both nations through bilateral mechanisms.

He said Cambodia, however, had not responded to that intention. It failed to discuss the four disputed areas along the border – Ta Muen Thom, Ta Muen Toch, Ta Kwai and Chong Bok – and instead chose to have them ruled on by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He said Thailand had never recognised the jurisdiction of the ICJ, established in 1960.

“Thailand is seriously disappointed,” said Mr Nikorndej. “Land dispute issues are included in the JBC framework and are considered technical issues.”

Mr Nikorndej said the JBC has been an effective tool for the past 25 years, as well as the chief mechanism to help de-escalate tensions while paving the way for a sustainable solution.

Despite inconclusive meetings so far, Cambodia accepted Thailand’s invitation for a further JBC meeting in September, he said.

Prasas Prasasvinitchai, the Thai Chair of the JBC, said it was a pity that the four disputed areas were not brought up during Sunday’s meeting, while Lt Gen Boonsin Paadklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, emphasised that the Thai force does not officially recognise the 1:200,000-scale map put forward by Cambodia.

The Thai army remains adamant that the Royal Thai Survey Department’s 1:50,000-scale map is the authoritative reference for demarcation, he said.

Lt Gen Boonsin said the army would maintain strict border control measures ahead of a Regional Border Committee meeting between the commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region and the commander of Cambodia’s 4th Military Region on June 27-28 to discuss a partial troop withdrawal should the situation improve in the meantime.