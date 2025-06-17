Senate seeks debate on border rift

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visits military personnel in Surin province bordering Cambodia on June 11. (Photo: Government House)

The Senate is set to convene a general debate to question the government over its handling of ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Deputy Senate Speaker Kriangkrai Srirak, along with members of the Senate committee on armed forces and state security, led by its chairman Senator Sawat Thatsana, issued a formal statement calling for a general debate.

They urged the cabinet to clarify and explain its handling of the Thai-Cambodian border situation in the debate.

Mr Sawat accused the Cambodian side of acting with bad intent by using various tactics to undermine Thailand and lay claim to Thai territory.

Given the complex and tense situation, some academics have criticised the government's response as weak and lacking leadership, especially after responding to an "outsider's" word to accept the description of disputed forest areas as "no man's land", he said, apparently referencing former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

Mr Sawat cited Section 153 of the Constitution, which allows the Senate to request a general debate so members can present suggestions and solutions for the government's consideration.

"The prime minister's lack of credibility has damaged public confidence, particularly in managing border affairs that directly affect Thailand's sovereignty. If left unaddressed, this could lead to further territorial encroachment," he said.

Mr Kriangkrai stressed that the government cannot refuse the debate, but the Senate may need to coordinate with the government to set a suitable date.

He said that discussion in the Senate would benefit the government by clarifying facts and preventing misinformation or public alarm.

He insisted that the government must respond with firm, tight and swift measures rather than weak or overly conciliatory actions.

While supporting bilateral mechanisms such as the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC), the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), and the General Border Committee (GBC), he insisted that all actions must prioritise national interests and territorial integrity.

Mr Kriangkrai criticised the government's earlier rejection of an extraordinary parliamentary session as it missed a chance to hear opinions to set effective measures and gain support from MPs.

He also noted that the dispute is not limited to Ubon Ratchathani's Nam Yuen district, but also affects several other border areas.