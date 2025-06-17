PGWR to run rail hub's shops

Listen to this article

Travelers at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station. File photo

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) board has awarded the concession to develop and manage commercial spaces at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station to PGWR Group.

The group, which is a joint venture comprising Prem Group Engineering Co Ltd and Warapattanasub Co Ltd, was given the 20-year concession after a selection process which followed an SRT announcement that it would be accepting tenders for the project.

There are 47,675 square metres of commercial space at the station, which PGWR group will develop into retail outlets, restaurants, and relaxation areas. These spaces, it said, should generate over eight billion baht in revenue over the 20-year period.

The development will be carried out in phases.

In the first year, the SRT will hand over 10,687m² of commercial space to the concessionaire for development, followed by 7,694m² in the second and third years. The remaining 21,600m² are expected to be transferred to the concessionaire in the fifth year.

The timeline aligns with the launch of major rail projects, including the Bangkok–Nakhon Ratchasima high-speed rail link and the high-speed railway connecting three airports around the capital.

PGWR offered a minimum guaranteed payment of 79.9 million baht in the first year. When combined with rental and service fees, the SRT can expect to earn 158.58 million baht in the opening year -- significantly higher than comparable contracts in nearby areas, it said.

Estimated returns for the second and third years stand at 222 million baht and 288 million baht, respectively. The figure is expected to rise to approximately 487 million baht in the fifth year.

Over the entire 20-year period, total accumulated revenue is projected to exceed 8 billion baht.

To mitigate risks, PGWR is required to provide a performance guarantee bond throughout the duration of the contract.

The SRT will appoint a dedicated contract management team to oversee the project's implementation to transform the station into a new lifestyle destination that can sustainably generate revenue for the SRT, it said.