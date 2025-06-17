Contractors to be graded via 'report card' system

Suriya Jungrungreangkit

The Ministry of Transport is set to implement a "contractor report card" system from August, aimed at tightening oversight and accountability of contractors working on public infrastructure projects.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the Ministry of Finance's Comptroller General Department is drafting regulations to assess contractor performance. These drafts will be reviewed by the Office of the Council of State before being formally adopted.

The system will complement existing penalties such as fines and bans from state bidding by introducing score deductions, contractor downgrades and, in severe cases, removal from the contractor registry.

The report card scheme is a response to a series of accidents, including the December 2023 incident in which falling steel at the Purple Line MRT construction site resulted in fatalities. Other incidents include falling train wheels and structural collapses on the Yellow Line last year and fatal accidents at construction sites on Rama II Road since last year.

Two measures are under review: a ministerial regulation outlining contractor registration criteria, and a Finance Ministry regulation governing public procurement and asset management. The system will only apply to contracts signed after implementation, meaning ongoing projects will not be affected retrospectively.

However, state agencies have been instructed to monitor current contracts and closely supervise contractor work.

Core measures include deducting performance points for safety violations, project delays, and accidents, as well as downgrading contractor classifications. In serious cases involving fatalities due to negligence, contractors may face suspension from bidding for up to two years.