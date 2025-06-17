Phuket to host health expo in image shift

Phuket is preparing to host the Phuket Health Expo 2025 next month as the world-famous resort island with over 40 beaches covets recognition as a "World Class Wellness Hub of Asia".

The event will be hosted from July 2–6 at Central Festival Phuket, highlighting the island province as a premier wellness destination under the theme "Living in Paradise".

Phuket's deputy provincial governor Samawit Supanpai, public health specialist Dr Buncha Khakong, Phuket Chamber of Commerce president Kongsak Khoopongsakorn and Paul John Hawco, executive director of Banyan Group Integrated Wellbeing, took part in a briefing at Angsana Laguna Phuket, one of the island's top five-star hotels.

Mr Samawit said hosting the expo is an important step in promoting Phuket as a centre for sustainable wellness tourism.

Phuket is known for its natural beauty and cultural richness. It is also famous for delivering healthcare services at internationally recognised hospitals that have Thai traditional medicine experts on-site to advise patients on treatment with Thai-style hospitality.

Thailand's wellness industry was worth about one trillion baht last year, showing strong growth and importance, Mr Samawit said.

In Phuket, businesses like spas, organic food, music therapy, fitness, yoga and anti-ageing beauty treatments are thriving. The island has the second-highest number of these businesses in Thailand, after Bangkok, and is ready to become a major health tourism hub, said the deputy governor.

The expo aligns with the government's policy to push Thailand to become the leading medical hub of Asia and supports sustainable local economic growth, according to Mr Samawit.

Mr Kongsak said highlights of the expo will include a 3D immersive presentation on stage, CEO talks with leading figures in the wellness industry and a "Wellness Map" showcasing health-focused tourist spots in Phuket.

Visitors can also enjoy free health check-ups from Vajira and Chalong hospitals, fitness activities, Thai boxing demonstrations, music performances and wellness workshops.

Special tourism packages will be offered during the expo.