3 herbs earn special status

Kratom plants and drinks are put on display in Bangkok in 2021.

Three of Thailand's most common medicinal herbs -- phlai, black ginger and kratom -- have been listed as the herbs of the year for 2025 by the National Herbal Medicines Policy Committee.

The listing will see herbs like phlai being promoted for export as well as in the hospitality sector, such as in spas and wellness centres, and among athletes. An "herb of the year" campaign will be launched to further encourage their use, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said.

Phlai, a yellow plant and a relative of galangal, is known as one of the best cures for muscle pain. The plan aims to increase the value generated from its use to 305 million baht per annum.

Meanwhile, black ginger, or krachai dum, known for its ability to help burn abdominal fat, will be promoted for use in sports nutrition, with an estimated value of 250 million baht per year, and in anti-ageing treatments, with an estimated value of 74 million baht per year.

At least 33 research and development projects are planned for kratom, with goals to use the plant as part of a drug rehabilitation programme and develop it into a plant-based painkiller. The plans, if successful, will generate at least 900 million baht of income while increasing the plant's export volume, said Mr Somsak.

The policy committee also approved a plan to promote herbs internationally to a sector that generated $137 billion in 2023, said Mr Somsak, adding that Thailand generated at least $1.78 billion (58 billion baht) during the same period.

The Public Health Ministry will also host the 22nd National Herbs Fair from July 2 to 6 at the Impact Arena. Mr Somsak said the fair is to promote the economic potential of traditional and herbal medicines on the international level.

On July 4, a major campaign, "Think Wellness, Think Thai Herb", will be launched at the fair to promote traditional Thai massage and the use of Thai herbal products in the overseas wellness industry, said Mr Somsak.