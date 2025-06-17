Cambodia bans all imports of Thai fruit, veggies

Cargo trucks wait at Ban Hat Lek border crossing in Khlong Yai district, Trat, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkhlaihong)

TRAT - Cambodia on Tuesday banned all imports of Thai fruit and vegetables in response to Thailand's refusal to fully open all border checkpoints.

Lt Gen Sok Veasna, director-general of Cambodia's General Department of Immigration, said all border gates were closed to cargoes of fruit and vegetables from neighbouring Thailand, the Khmer Times reported.

Former prime minister Hun Sen, now senate president, on Monday demanded Thailand fully reopen all checkpoints or face a ban on its produce.

The two countries still allow people to cross the border and Cambodia is allowing in cargoes of other Thai produce.

At Ban Hat Lek checkpoint in Khlong Yai district of this eastern province Cambodia was seen preventing trucks delivering cargoes of Thai fruit and vegetables on Tuesday morning.

About 30 trucks with cargoes of Thai produce were waiting at the border gate in the morning. The goods included fresh vegetables, fruit and seafood, including frozen food.

At 8am, soldiers opened the border gate for trucks carrying fresh and frozen seafood, but blocked those with cargoes of vegetables and fruit.

Drivers of fruit and vegetables trucks were waiting there for negotiations between local officials.

Driver Chatree Em-od, who had a cargo of frozen seafood, said he drove through the crossing every other day and Cambodia did not hamper his deliveries.

Siwanart Prachanthasri, who drove a fruit truck, said he was hired to take fruit from Talad Thai market in Pathum Thani province to vendors in Koh Kong province of Cambodia. His employer was aware of the bans by Cambodia but told him to take the cargo to the border crossing and wait.

If the fruit and vegetables ban continued, he would simply drive back to Talad Thai when ordered to, Mr Siwanart said.

There were about 10 vegetable and fruit trucks at the Ban Hat Lek checkpoint on Tuesday morning. Most were from Talad Thai.

Khong Yai district chief Cherdsak Chumnasiaw said the Koh Kong customs office ordered the ban on Thai fruit and farm products but permitted the importation of other products, including construction materials.

Cambodian students could cross the border to Thai schools in Trat as usual.

Meanwhile, Cambodia has asked the International Court of Justice, aka the World Court, sitting in The Hague, to rule on the basis of the ongoing dispute between the two countries - the dispute over contested areas of the border.

Thailand has rejected the court's authority in the matter, preferring that it be settled through bilateral talks.