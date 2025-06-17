Cambodia says border dispute with Thailand placed in World Court's hands

Ta Muen Thom temple, called Tamone Thom by Cambodians, is one of the four disputed border locations. Thailand stands firm it is in Phanom Dong Rak district in Surin province. (Photo: Screen capture)

Cambodia has delivered a letter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) requesting it to rule on the demarcation of disputed border areas with Thailand.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Monday the country's ambassador to the Netherlands, Kimsour Sovannary, had delivered the request document to Philippe Gautier, the ICJ registrar, in The Hague.

"Cambodia will not back away from using legal mechanisms through the ICJ to seek a resolution on the Cambodia-Thailand border issue over TAMONE THOM Temple, TAMONE TOUCH Temple, TA KRABEY Temple, and MOMBEI area," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Thailand stands firm on ownership of the four ruins and part of the Mombei area. Thailand and Cambodia have different names for the temples. Mombei is the area where Laos, Cambodia and Thailand meet.

The area where Thai and Cambodian soldiers briefly clashed recently in the Emerald Triangle, called Mombei, is seen as part of Nam Yuen district in Ubon Ratchathani province.

Thailand prefers that the disputed border be settled through bilateral negotiations with the Joint Boundary Commission as the main venue.