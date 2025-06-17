Park rangers drive large herd of elephants off farmland

Listen to this article

Thap Lan rangers drive off a large herd of wild elephants attempting to invade villagers' farms. (Photo: Thap Lan National Park)

Rangers from Thap Lan National Park successfully drove a large herd of wild elephants away from village farms and back into the forest late Monday night.

The herd, about 50-strong, was intent on raiding the crops of villages near the park boundary.

The operation was launched about 9.40pm, when rangers from Thap Lan’s zone 4, along with volunteers from the Saeng Sang Elephant Conservation Club, responded to reports from local leaders that a large herd of elephants was advancing on their farms.

The herd had left the forest in search of food and was heading toward crops grown by villagers living adjacent to the park.

Using drones equipped with thermal cameras, the team located the elephants and began a coordinated push to guide them back into the forest. Drones were flown ahead of the herd to mark the direction while rangers followed behind, shouting and using flashlights to encourage the animals to retreat.

The operation lasted over an hour and ended with the elephants safely back within park boundaries.

Park officials said they will continue to patrol the forest edge, especially near areas where crops are nearing harvest, to prevent further incursions. The surveillance will remain in place until the situation stabilises and the risk of damage to local agriculture subsides.

Photo: Thap Lan National Park