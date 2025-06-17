Army prohibits Thais crossing border to work in Poipet bars, casinos

Motorcyclists queue at the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province opposite Poipet town in Cambodia on June 15. (Photo: Sa Kaeo public relations office)

SA KAEO - The commander of the army's Burapa Task Force on Tuesday banned Thais from crossing the border in this eastern province to work at entertainment venues and casinos in Cambodia's Poipet township.

The ban remains in force until lifted.

Maj Gen Benchapol Dechatiwong na Ayutthaya, commander of the Sa Kaeo-based Burapa Task Force, issued the order to the immigration police chief of Sa Kaeo on Tuesday.

The written order prohibits all Thai employees of all entertainment venues and casinos in Poipet from crossing the border in Sa Kaeo to the Cambodian border town.

The order said it was aimed at guaranteeing the safety of Thai people.

The order took effect at 8am on Tuesday and will remain in effect until the Burapa Task Force commander decides otherwise.

The border-crossing ban coincided with Cambodia’s ban on imports of Thai fresh fruit and vegetables.

Pol Col Napatrapong Supaporn, immigration police chief in Sa Kaeo, on Tuesday asked Thais to cooperate. Thais who were still in Poipet should return home for their own safety, he told news reporters.