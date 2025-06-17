Foreigners arrested at illegal casino hotel in Pattaya

Police arrest Chinese suspects with notebook computers during the raid on an illegal casino in a hotel in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on Monday night. (Photo: Pattaya police station)

At least 20 foreigners were arrested in Pattaya when police raided an eight-storey hotel that had been converted into a casino centre.

The raid at 11.30pm on Monday was prompted by Pattaya police reports of foreigners covertly gambling in the Antai Holiday Hotel premises in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, according to Immigration Police Division 3.

Police agents sent to observe the place reported a stream of foreigners entering and leaving the hotel at night.

The hotel occupies the eight-storey building, with Thai employees working in the reception area on the first floor.

The casino was operating on the second floor, police said. Gambling supplies, including poker cards and chips, were seized, police said.

The third to seventh floors were still hotel rooms.

Police caught six Chinese working at computers on the top floor. An examination of the equipment revealed they were sending ransomware links, malware that blocks computer access, in data sent to companies in China.

Police also seized nine notebook computers and 15 mobile phones found in their possession.

At least 20 foreigners were arrested during the raid, mostly Chinese but also Vietnamese, Singaporean, Cambodian and Myanma, according to Pattaya police.

Other details were not released. The investigation was continuing.