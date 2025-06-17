Scam gang targeting Australians busted in Thailand

Listen to this article

Police arrest 13 foreign nationals in connection with a call centre scam targeting Australians, during a raid on a luxury house in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on June 16. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Thai police have arrested 13 foreign nationals accused of running a call centre scam that defrauded Australian nationals out of about 32 million baht over the past year.

The arrests dealt a major blow to an operation in which an estimated 14,000 Australians have lost billions of dollars over the past two decades, according to Detective Superintendent Kristie Cressy of the Australian Federal Police.

The 13 foreigners were arrested at a luxury house in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Monday, said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau.

The suspects, all men, included five Australian nationals, six Britons, one Canadian and one South African.

The scam gang had previously been raided in Indonesia before its leaders — a Briton and an Australian — fled to Thailand in early 2024, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said at a briefing on Tuesday.

The arresting team seized 58 items of evidence, including computers, network equipment, mobile phones, investment pitch scripts and related documents, from the house.

Investigators said the group operated under the guise of legitimate financial firms, cold-calling Australians to lure them into fake bond investments promising fixed annual returns of 7–10% over one to three years.

Those working at the house in Samut Prakan kept to Sydney business hours, starting work around 5am local time. (Story continues below)

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said the Australian Federal Police had alerted Thai authorities to the syndicate’s relocation to Thailand. Thai investigators tracked the suspects to Pattaya in early 2024 before they moved to Bangkok.

The investigation found that the gang members often met at a hotel on Chalerm Phrakiat Rama IX Road in Prawet district of Bangkok.

The arresting team then traced them to the luxury home in Samut Prakan. The property, valued at 70 million baht with a monthly rent of 120,000 baht, was heavily secured and used as the gang’s operational base, said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop.

Upon raiding the house, the arresting team found the suspects operating from a converted office space on the ground floor.

Each suspect was seated at a workstation equipped with phones, laptops and investment scripts. Documents found at the scene included names of over 14,000 Australian nationals.

According to immigration records, none of the suspects had valid work permits. They had entered Thailand on various kinds of visas but none had overstayed, said Pol Col Ploen Klinphayom, deputy commander of Immigration Division 3.

Their visas would now be revoked, and they would be be blacklisted from entering the kingdom, said Pol Col Ploen.

Detective Superintendent Cressy said Australian victims have suffered losses exceeding A$4.45 billion over the past four years, with the money often laundered through cryptocurrency channels.

During initial questioning, all suspects denied the charges. They claimed they were recruited through online job postings and offered salaries of A$3,000 (64,000 baht) a month plus a 2.5% commission.

They were tasked with contacting potential investors via phone by using contact lists provided by their company.

The two suspects alleged to have led the operation were identified as Mark Dennis, 54, an Australian national, and Mark Howship, 56, a Briton.

The other suspects arrested were identified as Brett Peter Dawson, 51, Australian; Lewis Samuel Gillespie, 30, British; Nicholas John Mason, 43, Australian; Ellis Ian James, 59, British; Mark Mackenzie, 61, British; Jeremy Fortoen, 44, South African; Christopher Pepena, 48, Australian; Dean Crowley, 42, British; Lewis Robbie, 40, British; Luke Cameron Campbell, 45, Australian; and Szeto Kwok Chi, 58, Canadian.

They were charged with participating in a criminal organisation, working without permits, and violating visa conditions.