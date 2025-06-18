Army ramps up border control measures

At Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo, police urge Thais — especially those working in Poipet town in Cambodia — not to leave the country due to safety concerns. Khlong Luek Police Station

The Royal Thai Army has imposed tighter border control measures, prohibiting all Thai nationals employed in Cambodian casinos and entertainment venues from leaving the kingdom, effective on Tuesday.

The move is aimed at safeguarding national security and public safety amid growing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

In view of the current security situation, border crossings along the entire Thai-Cambodian frontier have come under stricter regulation, the army said in a statement on Tuesday.

The measures are being implemented in the operational areas of the Burapa Force in Sa Kaeo province, and the Suranaree Force covering Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

Starting at 8am on Tuesday, the Burapa Force enforced heightened restrictions at all permanent and temporary border crossings in Sa Kaeo province.

Under new protocols, Thai nationals employed in all gambling establishments, including casinos and entertainment venues in Cambodia's Poipet, are prohibited from crossing the border. The army cited the safety of both Thai and Cambodian citizens residing along the border as a top priority.

Pol Col Napattarapong Supaporn, superintendent of the Sa Kaeo immigration bureau, said the Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district has begun enforcing the new restrictions from the Burapa Force.

He urged all Thai nationals currently residing in Poipet, Cambodia, to return to Thailand immediately unless it is absolutely necessary they remain there, citing concerns for personal safety and protection of property.

Thais seeking to cross into Cambodia are now subject to restrictions. Those intending to work in casinos or entertainment venues will not be permitted to cross, he said. Only individuals on demonstrably essential business might be allowed to cross, and they must present valid documentation to support this, he said.

Meanwhile, the government has established a new special operations centre, the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Administration Centre, to coordinate efforts and manage the situation along the frontier.

Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapon Nakpanich will lead the centre, tasked with uniting various security agencies and providing accurate information to the public.

The centre will appoint spokespersons to provide daily briefings and counter misinformation, he said.