Thai Air Force poised to evacuate Thais from Israel, Iran

Listen to this article

Iranian Red Crescent Society members search through the rubble for victims after Israeli strikes, at an unspecified location in Iran, in this undated image released June 17, 2025 and obtained from social media. (Photo: Reuters)

The Royal Thai Air Force is on standby with aircraft ready for the evacuation of Thai citizens from the conflict zones in the Middle East, pending coordination and confirmation from the field, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said.

The remarks, affirming the government's readiness to evacuate and repatriate Thai nationals from Israel, Iran and nearby regions, came on Tuesday as the Israel-Iran war continues to escalate.

A central support and coordination centre has been established, with the air force on standby to deploy aircraft for immediate evacuation, should the situation deteriorate further, said the premier.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Labour Ministry, in collaboration with the armed forces, have developed comprehensive contingency plans to ensure the safety of Thai nationals, she said.

Approximately 40,000 Thai workers are currently residing and working in Israel, and all have been notified and are under constant coordination with relevant authorities, she said.

"We are fully prepared. All agencies are in sync and ready to act," Ms Paetongtarn said.

"We are assessing how prepared Thai nationals on the ground are… But [more] coordination with local operations is still needed. If they are also ready, an evacuation order can be issued immediately."

The readiness comes as several countries, including the United States and China, have already commenced evacuation operations, she said, adding the Thai government is closely monitoring developments and assessing the on-ground readiness of its citizens to determine the appropriate timing for repatriation efforts.

In addition to preparations in Israel, the Thai Embassy in Tehran, Iran, has opened a temporary shelter for Thai nationals and is in constant communication with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Emergency Situation Coordination Centre.