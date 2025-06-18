Refloating of Myanmar vessel to hasten
Refloating of Myanmar vessel to hasten

PUBLISHED : 18 Jun 2025 at 09:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: News

WRITER: Post Reporters

Salvage divers work to refloat a Myanmar-flagged cargo ship using 200-litre water-filled barrels and compressed air to lift its submerged stern. (Photo: Department of National Parks and Plant Conservation)
Authorities are expediting efforts to refloat the Myanmar-flagged cargo ship that ran aground on a coral reef within Mu Koh Surin National Park in Phangnga earlier this month, causing significant ecological damage.

Kriangkrai Pohcharoen, head of the national park, said on Tuesday that teams have been working continuously since the MV Ayar Linn struck and became stranded on the coral reef in Ao Chak Bay on June 1. Initial inspections revealed extensive damage to the coral structures beneath the vessel.

The recovery operation, launched on June 14, involves three main teams comprising staff from the park, Marine National Park Operation Centre 2 (Phuket), Mu Koh Similan National Park, academics from Phuket Rajabhat University, and members of the Moken community.

The first team is focused on raising the ship using 200-litre water-filled barrels tied to the submerged stern. Air is pumped into the barrels to create buoyancy. Additional barrels and lift bags will be deployed to accelerate movement in order to free the vessel, Mr Kriangkrai said.

While salvage operations continue, an environmental team are assessing coral damage using photo quadrat surveys along the ship's trail -- a 42-metre stretch -- where coral scraping was evident. Staghorn coral (Acropora spp) were found to be the most affected, followed by Porites rus, blue coral (Heliopora sp), and boulder coral (Porites lutea).

In a bid to rehabilitate the reef, divers have collected and reattached over 300 fragments of broken coral using cable ties and nails on dead coral substrate. Some small fragments are already showing natural regrowth and tissue repair.

Meanwhile, a third team is handling marine waste cleanup around the wreck site, collecting debris such as cardboard, fabric, rubber tyres, and various types of litter.

Officials race against underwater conditions to minimise long-term damage to the marine ecosystem and restore the reef as quickly as possible.

