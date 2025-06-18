Srettha: Pride events show equality not here yet

LGBTQ+ rights are part of a much larger and more formidable challenge, which is combating inequality in all of its many forms ingrained into society

Former prime minister Srettha Thavisin

With Thailand having taken a historic step to legalise same-sex marriages, former prime minister Srettha Thavisin says the country must now look beyond symbolic celebrations and commit to a deeper, more enduring form of inclusion.

In an exclusive interview with the Bangkok Post to mark Pride Month, Mr Srettha said equality must not be confined to one month of celebration, but recognised every day through law, policy and social acceptance.

"The goal should no longer be limited to designated celebrations such as Pride Month," he said.

"We must ensure every identity is protected under the law and that Thailand continues progressing toward a safer, more equal society."

The Bangkok Pride Parade 2025 spans three km from the National Stadium to CentralWorld shopping complex, pass through the commercial heart of the city on June 1. This year features a 200-metre rainbow flag — a first for both Thailand and the world — celebrating Bangkok as a city of diversity and inclusion. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

During his premiership, Mr Srettha's administration championed the Marriage Equality Law, making Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia, the third in Asia, and the 38th in the world to legalise same-sex marriage. The landmark move has been widely hailed as a breakthrough for LGBTQ+ rights in the region.

"I don't believe LGBTQ+ people want to make a particular month 'special' for themselves. What they really want is genuine acceptance and equal rights -- just like heterosexual people," he said.

"Singling them out for celebration may even make them feel further marginalised."

While Pride Month has gained traction in Thailand, Mr Srettha stressed that inclusion should not be seasonal. Pride, he said, should be embedded in everyday life.

"LGBTQ+ people are normal members of society. They simply want to be recognised and respected for who they are, every single day," he said.

He noted that passing the Marriage Equality Bill was a strong starting point, but more legislative work is needed to make Thailand truly inclusive.

"This bill makes Thailand a safer place for LGBTQ+ individuals, but we should not stop here."

The next legislative frontier

Mr Srettha called for renewed focus on other key laws, such as the Gender Recognition Bill and reforms to laws affecting sex workers.

He cited the example of transgender women, many of whom are still legally referred to as "Mr" in official documents despite having transitioned. This discrepancy, he said, often leads to discrimination and distress in daily life, especially when interacting with state institutions.

"These are sensitive issues, but they need to be discussed. LGBTQ+ people are not asking for special treatment. They just want to be treated fairly under the law."

By enacting inclusive legislation, Mr Srettha believes Thailand can become a global beacon for diversity and equality.

Asked about remaining challenges, Mr Srettha said further legal reforms are already in the parliamentary process. It is now up to MPs to act on them.

"These MPs are elected by the people. If they fail to deliver, they will face consequences from the voters," he said. "The LGBTQ+ community is ready to move beyond marriage equality and pursue broader rights to self-determination."

The broader fight against inequality

The former prime minister also stressed that LGBTQ+ equality is part of a larger challenge, which is combating inequality in all forms, whether in education, healthcare, or economic opportunities.

He warned that persistent inequality is contributing to Thailand's declining birth rate. The population, currently 66 million, is expected to fall to just 37 million within 50 years.

"Many Thais are choosing not to have children because they don't want them to face the same barriers. Some even send their children abroad in search of fairness and opportunity."

This trend, he said, is not only fuelling population decline but also a brain drain. Addressing inequality is essential to reversing these patterns.

"If the government can ensure fairness, security, and dignity, people will feel confident to raise families in Thailand again."

Mr Srettha pointed to Thailand's 30-baht universal healthcare scheme as a model of inclusive policy. His government worked to improve its coverage and quality.

"Healthcare is a basic human right. We've made real progress, and other nations have looked to our model," he said.

Thailand also offers compulsory education up to age 15, but disparities remain, especially between wealthy and underprivileged students.

He urged international schools which enjoy tax exemptions and charge high tuition fees to do more to give back.

"These schools should offer scholarships to disadvantaged students. One or two additional students per class would not harm their operations but would go a long way in creating more equality."

Mr Srettha acknowledged his own educational privilege and that of his children. "We could afford to study abroad, but not everyone can."

He noted that many Thai children must drop out of school to help support their families, adding that access to quality education should not depend on wealth.

"If the government doesn't collect taxes from these schools, at the very least, they should be asked to contribute through scholarships or other programmes."

He also criticised the misuse of taxpayer-funded elite training programmes, saying some participants treat them as political stepping stones rather than public service opportunities.

"It's not the courses I oppose. It's the misuse of public funds. Talented young people who lack connections are denied these chances, while others exploit them for personal gain."

Taxation as a key

Mr Srettha said tax policy is vital for redistributing opportunity and building public services in rural areas.

"If you have income, you should pay tax. These funds are used to build roads, provide clean water, and improve healthcare."

He rejected the notion that taxation inevitably leads to corruption. "That's a false excuse. Corruption must be addressed, but it should never be used to justify avoiding what's right."

Although Thailand is embracing high technology, Mr Srettha emphasised that agriculture remains central to its economy. He advocated for value-added products to help farmers earn more.

"In France, they grow grapes and make fine wine. In Japan, they turn rice into sake. Why not develop Thai rice into high-quality liquor to boost local economies?"

He believes such innovation can increase income in rural areas and reduce dependence on fluctuating global commodity prices.

Mr Srettha concluded by linking equality to national resilience. "If people feel safe, valued, and fairly treated, they will choose to stay. They will have children. They will invest in the country's future."

"That is what equality truly means -- not just rights on paper, but the confidence to live, work, and raise families in dignity."