Chinese caught running illegal loan service from Pattaya

Listen to this article

Chinese nationals arrested at the house on Jomtien Sai 2 Road in the Pattaya area on Tuesday.(Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA - Police arrested 25 Chinese nationals suspected of illegally offering loans to people in China.

They were arrested when police searched a house on Jomtien Sai 2 Road on Tuesday.

They found 24 Chinese men and a Chinese woman working at computer stations. They had tourist visas but no work permits. One had overstayed his visa by about five years. All were taken into custody.

Police seized notebooks recording Chinese-language lists and numbers, computers, mobile phones and a router.

According to police, the suspects were recording data from lending services they provided over the internet to borrowers in China.

They were taken to Pattaya police station and charged with illegal assembly and working without a permit.