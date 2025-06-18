Quick-thinking bystanders help young women in peril

The bystanders talking to the women after their rescue (Photo: @tittlezzie)

SATUN - TikTok user @tittlezzie shared how quick thinking saved two young women from danger late at night.

Noticing that the women appeared scared while talking to a man near a 7-Eleven, she and a friend pretended to know them and urged the women to leave immediately.

The event unfolded just before midnight when she and a friend, a doctor, noticed a man in a green shirt engaging two young women near a 7-Eleven store. The women appeared very uncomfortable and seemed to signal for help with their eyes, prompting concern from the observers.

Sensing the situation was unsafe, the doctor approached and pretended to know the young women, saying it was time to go home and leave the area immediately.

The man, startled by the intervention, backed away and eventually left the scene.

The two women, initially confused, followed along and were able to leave safely.

The TikTok user later learned from the young women that the man had approached them in a threatening and inappropriate manner.

The user emphasised the importance of waiting in well-lit, busy places like convenience stores when out alone at night, noting that even in areas with extensive security camera coverage, immediate help may not be available if there are no people around.

This incident serves as a reminder that staying in public, populated areas is crucial for personal safety, especially at night. The quick thinking and intervention of bystanders can play a vital role in preventing potential harm, and community awareness remains essential for ensuring everyone’s safety in public spaces.