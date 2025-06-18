Thais advised to leave Teheran

Listen to this article

Smoke rises following an Israeli attack on the IRIB building, the country's state broadcaster, in Teheran, on June 16, 2025. (Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters)

The Thai embassy in Teheran has advised Thais living there to leave the Iranian capital immediately, for their own safety.

The embassy said on its Facebook page on Tuesday that the situation was worsening in Teheran and was unlikely to return to normal in the near future.

Thais should leave as soon as possible.

The embassy recommended they head to a shelter arranged for Thais in Amol city in Iran, or stay with relatives outside Teheran. They should avoid risk areas, military zones and stay clear of crowds

Meanwhile, the embassy moved to a temporary office at No.6, Soheiliyeh Road, Kordan, for the safety of its visitors.

It said the latest conflict between Iran and Israel, since June 13, had damaged important sites Teheran and other major cities, including places near the embassy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the embassy advised Thais to leave dangerous zones in Teheran to safe areas, or a shelter it had prepared, as soon as possible.

The ministry said the embassy had not recommended evacuation. It also said no Thais had expressed an intention to leave Iran. The embassy does, however, have a contingency evacuation plan.

In Israel, the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv was closed on Wednesday, compliant with public safety orders.