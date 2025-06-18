Fishbone stuck in woman's throat exits through her neck

Listen to this article

The fishbone, emerging from the stricken woman's neck. (Photo: สุริยันต์ บุบผาอาจ Facebook)

PHETCHABUN – A woman suffered a severe and highly unusual injury when a fishbone lodged in her throat eventually emerged through the side of her neck before it was surgically removed.

The woman's husband posted the details, along with a warning to others.

Suriyan Bubpha-art, 43, shared the experience on Facebook. His 45-year-old wife required surgery to remove the large fish bone, nearly 2 centimetres long.

He said his wife had eaten a bowl of fish soup, unaware that the belly meat contained sharp bones. She spooned it into her mouth, swallowed and immediately felt a stabbing pain in her throat.

Initially, the couple attempted a traditional remedy, swallowing more food in the hope it dislodges the bone. When that failed, she tried using her finger, pressing on the affected area deep inside her mouth, hoping to dislodge the bone.

They all failed and served only to force the bone deeper into her flesh, causing inflammation and more damage.

She went to a hospital, where doctors were unable to detect the bone via X-ray and assumed it had passed through her system. Over the following two weeks her symptoms worsened. “She began showing signs resembling thyroid inflammation,” Mr Suriyan said.

A second hospital visit also yielded no comfort and she was again sent home with medication.

The pain intensified and she applied a pain-relief patch to her neck. Though the discomfort eased slightly, she continued to feel a sharp, needle-like sensation. On the second day of applying a fresh patch, the bone visibly emerged through the skin on her neck, Mr Suriyan said.

He rushed her to Bueng Sam Phan Hospital in Phetchabun province, where X-rays confirmed the presence of the fishbone. She underwent immediate surgery and the bone was removed. Doctors said it was the first case of its kind they had encountered.

The family has shared photos of the protruding bone as a cautionary tale, urging people to exercise care when eating fish. “It’s something so simple, but it could have caused serious harm. We just want others to be more aware,” Mr Suriyan said.