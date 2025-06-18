Allergic diner suffers severe reaction after being served shrimp

The squid dish, contained shrimp paste (Photo: Chayutpol Sukkaew)

A Facebook user shared a heartfelt warning about the dangers of severe seafood allergies, recounting a recent near-fatal experience while eating at a restaurant.

Chayutpol Sukkaew said he suffers from anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction.

Despite repeatedly informing restaurant staff about his shrimp allergy he was, without his knowledge, served dishes containing shrimp or shrimp-based ingredients like shrimp paste, or kapi in Thai.

The user described how he began to experience symptoms immediately after eating a squid dish cooked with shrimp paste. His heart rate skyrocketed, and he had to urgently use an adrenaline injection prescribed by his doctor to prevent a fatal reaction.

Thanks to quick action and the presence of a doctor relative, he was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Although frustrated by the restaurant’s negligence, the user emphasised he does not hold a grudge or seek compensation. Instead, he hoped his story serves as a serious cautionary tale for others with food allergies.

He urged restaurants to clearly label allergenic ingredients and train staff to understand allergy risks. He also advised allergy sufferers to always carry emergency medication and never assume safety when dining out.

The post sparked reactions from netizens. Many expressed anger that some Thai restaurants do not fully understand or take food allergies seriously. Others hoped the man recovers quickly and stressed the importance of asking explicitly about shrimp or shrimp paste in dishes, as some staff might not realise kapi contains shrimp.

Some were shocked to learn that the squid dish included shrimp paste as it traditionally does not, while others noted that recipes vary and diners should always be cautious.

The post closes with an apology to anyone who may have been offended, expressing a sincere wish to raise awareness and prevent similar incidents in the future.