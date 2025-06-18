Foreign minister advises Thais in Iran, Israel to enter shelters

People rest inside an underground train station being used as a shelter during missile attacks from Iran, in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on Weneday advised Thais in Iran and Israel to leave their homes and seek appropriate, safe shelter as the Israel-Iran war continued unabated.

“The situation is likely to worsen and increasingly jeopardise life and property,” Mr Maris said.

He encouraged Thais in both countries to leave their local areas when it is safe to do so. He said China and the United States had advised their citizens to leave their local areas on Tuesday evening.

The minister said the Thai embassy in Teheran had opened a shelter for Thai people in Amol city, in northern Iran, on Monday. The location was safe and far from Iran's military and nuclear bases. The place could accommodate up to 200 people and 35 Thais were already there, Mr Maris said.

If it were felt that Thais needed to leave Iran or Israel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would make an announcement right away, the minister said.

Earlier the Thai embassy in Teheran advised Thais living there to leave the Iranian capital immediately for their own safety.

Respondng to questions about the war between Iran and Israel, deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watanachan said Thailand currently had oil reserves that would last 60 days. If the situation deteriorated, the government woud increase the reserve, she said.