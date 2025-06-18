Police raid friends playing innocent board game at home

Police raid a group of friends playing a family board game at home in Saraburi, wrongfully accusing them of gamblimg (Photo: TikTok @nnannthc)

A group of friends playing an innocent board game at home were shocked when police burst in and proceeded to arrest them for gambling.

Police had apparently been called by a neighbour who saw them seated closely together, cards in their hands, and assumed they were gambling.

TikTok user nnannthc shared security camera footage showing the group playing a board game that involved cards at a home in Saraburi. The room was brightly lit, clearly visible from outside. There was no attempt to hide what they were doing.

When police arrived at the door, entered and began arresting them, they were shocked. The friends quickly explained that they were playing an ordinary board game, a family game, and not gambling.

It took time, but the police were finally convinced and left - without taking any prisoners.

The main legal regulations related to gambling in Thailand are:

The Gambling Act of 1935 (B.E. 2478) prohibits all forms of gambling, except for government-authorized lotteries and horse racing. Playing cards, even among friends or family, is considered illegal if there is any form of betting or valuables involved, and violators may face fines or imprisonment. An October 2024 ministerial announcement permits 23 types of gambling activities - such as shooting games, balloon darts, bingo, and mahjong - at specified times and with prior state approval. (continues below) (Photo: Pixabay) Certain card games, like scoring-based card games, are allowed only during designated hours, eg on Sundays from noon to midnight, and must be played at properly licensed venues. Under the Playing Cards Act of 1943 (B.E. 2486), individuals are prohibited from possessing more than 120 playing cards unless they register them with the Excise Department. Violation can lead to a fine or imprisonment of up to three years.

Even if cards are played without any gambling or money involved, authorities may still interpret the activity as having "intent to gamble" if certain indicators are present - such as the use of chips, a designated gaming table, multiple participants, or a suspicious setting.