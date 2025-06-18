Recidivist gambler released due to 'incomplete case files'

Ms Thanyanan, the gambler known as Minnie, released back into the community due to "incomplete" police case files. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) has clarified the recent temporary release of a gambler known as "Minnie" and nine others accused of running online gambling sites and money laundering, citing incomplete case files as the reason.

This case follows previous crackdowns where "Minnie", identified only as Ms Thanyanan, was arrested multiple times for managing online gambling sites, including networks like BETFLIKROYAL.

Police have seized equipment and financial records in ongoing efforts to dismantle these operations.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, chief of the CCIB, said that since March the case had been handled under the leadership of deputy commander Pol Col Preeda Kongjad.

On May 16, investigators submitted nine volumes of case files comprising more than 1,800 pages to state prosecutors, who initially deemed them complete.

However, on May 26, the prosecutor returned the files requesting further investigation of 10 specific points. With only two days left before the seventh, and final, detention period expired on May 28, police could not complete the additional inquiries in time. The court was obliged to release the suspects.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat confirmed that police have since intensified efforts to complete the investigation of all 10 points, some of which involved multiple sub-issues requiring careful review.

The investigating team recently met with the special prosecutor to discuss the completeness of their work. Once finalised, the case will be resubmitted and the suspects will again be summonsed. If the files are still deemed incomplete, arrest warrants will be issued.

Addressing rumours that the delay was intentional to allow the suspects’ release, Pol Maj Gen Siriwat firmly denied this. He affirmed that police were working diligently and the case remained active within the legal process, with no risk from the statute of limitations.

Authorities believed the released suspects remain in the country and were working with immigration officials to monitor their movements. Should they reengage in illegal online gambling, they would be immediately arrested. he said.

Investigators expect to complete and submit the case files to prosecutors within 10 days.