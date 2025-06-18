Accused Thai drug kingpin sought in Myanmar

Anti-narcotics chief to visit neighbouring country to seek help with arrest and asset seizure

Thai authorities say Thatchapon Trakulmungmeedee is a wealthy drug kingpin who runs a number of businesses in the border town of Tachileik in Myanmar. (Photo: Solynn via Wikimedia Commons)

Thai authorities will visit Myanmar to seek the cooperation of their counterparts in the arrest of an alleged Thai drug kingpin and the seizure of his 1 billion baht in assets.

Thatchapon Trakulmungmeedee is accused of masterminding the smuggling of drugs from the border town of Tachileik in Myanmar, into Thailand via Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province, officials said on Wednesday.

From Mae Sai, the drugs are sent out for domestic distribution or onward shipment to third countries, according to Pol Lt Gen Panurat Lakboon, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong has asked Pol Lt Gen Panurat to visit Myanmar to seek cooperation in the arrest of Mr Thatchapon.

The move follows an operation aimed at seizing assets from eight accused drug dealers and their families in Chiang Rai.

Authorities seized 15.1 million baht in assets, including houses, land, a car and a luxury watch. However, the eight suspects have yet to be found. It is believed they too could be hiding in Myanmar.

The ONCB is also preparing to summon 12 individuals with suspicious financial trails for questioning, with an estimated 97 million baht in assets under scrutiny.

Pol Lt Gen Panurat said the operation stemmed from the arrest of eight traffickers and the seizure of 3 million speed pills in Bangkok on Jan 10.

Mr Thatchapon, he said, is believed to be a key drug supplier with direct access to producers in Myanmar, facilitating shipments and providing safe havens for drug gangs and Thai smugglers.

He resides in Myanmar and runs various businesses in Tachileik and Kengtung, including gold shops, construction services, entertainment venues, hotels and transport services, all valued at approximately 1 billion baht.