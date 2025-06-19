Funding for drought 'paused, not scrapped'

Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong has acknowledged the Budget Bureau's notice halting disbursement of 51 billion baht for drought relief.

The Budget Bureau has issued a formal letter instructing local administrative organisations to suspend the spending of 51 billion baht previously approved under the mid-year budget for the 2025 fiscal year to address drought and irregular rainfall.

Mr Prasert, who also serves as the digital economy and society minister, said the move does not amount to a budget revocation, but rather a temporary hold on disbursement.

"This is not a confiscation of funds. It is merely a notice advising against proceeding at this stage," he said, adding the notice was directed to a specific local area, although he could not recall which.

The order follows a recent decision by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to investigate claims of irregularities surrounding funds that are earmarked as part of the 2025 fiscal year's water management project.

In a complaint lodged with the NACC in late April, Mr Prasert may have breached Section 144 of the constitution regarding the spending plan.

The complaint says requests for funding were coordinated internally with each MP to receive an average of 50 million baht. A total of 28,990 proposals were approved under the 2025 fiscal year drought management scheme, worth more than 51.5 billion baht.

Mr Prasert reportedly tabled these proposals to the cabinet for approval. Section 144 of the constitution prohibits members of the House from altering or adding items or amounts to the budget bill in ways that result in the direct or indirect misuse of budgetary funds.

Mr Prasert said he has not yet received any notification from the NACC, which has reportedly initiated an investigation into the 51 billion baht water resource management plan.

Asked whether any funds had already been disbursed, Mr Prasert confirmed no budget had been released to local bodies. "We have already checked. No disbursement has occurred. An letter has been sent instructing not to proceed," he said. Mr Prasert said delays in the budget's release could hinder urgent support for affected citizens.

"We are indeed worried about how this will affect assistance to the public," he said.