Give same basic wage for all, govt told

The People's Party (PP) and the Thai Labour Solidarity Confederation have called on Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn to reconsider the latest minimum wage rise, arguing all workers across Thailand should receive the uniform rate of 400 baht per day.

Following the Wage Committee's decision on Tuesday to enforce a 400-baht minimum wage only in Bangkok and select sectors nationwide, PP MP Sia Jampathong took to Facebook yesterday to voice his concerns.

Effective from July 1, the new rate will apply to businesses in Bangkok, hotels rated two stars and above with at least 50 rooms, and entertainment venues such as karaoke bars, pubs, and cocktail lounges across the country.

Mr Sia said that while he supports minimum wage increases, he questioned why the boost is not uniform across all sectors and regions. He said the previous raise favoured specific areas or industries, leaving many workers behind, while noting that daily necessities, such as cooking oil, meat, milk and eggs, have similar prices nationwide and have steadily increased, particularly over the past five years.

The MP highlighted the unfairness as workers outside Bangkok or in unaffected sectors have to contend with the same rising living costs without a corresponding wage increase. He also raised concerns about the enforcement of the new wage, saying employees often fear reporting non-compliant employers due to the current economic climate, which makes it difficult for them to find new jobs, and their limited bargaining power.

Mr Sia warned that if government inspection and protection systems remain lax, many workers might not receive the rightful minimum wage, and authorities will be left unaware of the true extent of the issue.

Sawit Kaewwan, president of the Thai Labour Solidarity Confederation, also expressed dissatisfaction.