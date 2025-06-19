Ex-MP Sira jailed for defaming royalist doctor

Sira Jenjaka, a former Palang Pracharath Party MP for Bangkok, was sent to jail on Wednesday after the Supreme Court upheld a lower court's decision to imprison him without suspension in a case brought by Mongkutwattana Hospital director Rienthong Nanna.

The case stemmed from an incident on May 7, 2021, when Sira led a handful of men into the privately run hospital in Laksi district without permission, where he verbally defamed Maj Gen Dr Rienthong in public.

Dr Rienthong is well known for his hardline royalist views and his insistence that his hospital refuse to treat patients who do not share those views. He also takes a very hardline approach to anyone caught smoking on hospital premises.

In a related case, in August 2023, the Criminal Court sentenced Dr Rienthong to five years in prison and fined him 100,000 baht for defaming Sira.

However, the court later suspended the jail term for two years in recognition of his past contributions to society. That case also stemmed from the May 7, 2021 incident.

Sira also allegedly defamed Dr Rienthong on television and via online media, misconduct he has consistently denied.

The lower court found Sira guilty of trespassing and defamation, sentencing him to one year and four months in prison without suspension. The Appeal Court later commuted the sentence to ten months.

Phaisan Chalikaeo, a lawyer representing Dr Rienthong, said Sira had petitioned the Supreme Court specifically to suspend the prison sentence, a request the court rejected.

The sentence was further commuted to six months and 20 days.