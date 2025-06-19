Illegal recyclers run out of luck

Listen to this article

The Industry Ministry has dismantled an illegal "zero-dollar" recycling operation in Prachin Buri, uncovering more than 8,000 tonnes of hazardous and toxic waste during an inspection yesterday.

The business was found to have committed multiple violations, including unauthorised operations and illegal land leasing. Due to the scale and severity of the offences, the case is being referred to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for classification as a special case. Industry Minister Mr Akanat said he had assigned Thitipas Chotdechachainun, head of the Ministerial Taskforce known as the "Sudsoi Team," to lead the operation in coordination with the Department of Industrial Works (DIW), the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division (NED), the Ecological Recovery Foundation, the Prachin Buri Provincial Industry Office, and other agencies.

The team conducted an on-site inspection of the firm in tambon Krok Samboon, Sri Maha Phot district. The factory, which specialises in metal smelting -- primarily aluminium and copper -- was previously ordered to suspend operations for licensing violations. However, reports indicated it had continued to operate illegally, prompting the taskforce's intervention. Inspectors found the facility engaged in illegal wire recycling processes and storing more than 8,000 tonnes of hazardous waste. The operators were treating the area as if it were a private industrial estate. "We have ordered an immediate shutdown and full legal proceedings," the minister said.

Ms Thitipas said the company -- registered under the names Chanjira Suksatit and Yu-Li Yang -- had divided its premises into seven separate warehouse zones, some of which were licensed while others were not. Workers were caught operating wire recycling machinery, in direct violation of the suspension order.

Unlicensed hazardous materials were found, including wire scraps, automotive electrical parts, e-waste, and computer components. "This setup was clearly operating as an unauthorised private industrial estate," Ms Thitipas said. "Seven separate business tenants -- mainly Chinese and Taiwanese nationals -- were renting and operating without permits."

Charges have been filed for illegal factory operations, unauthorised expansion, possession of hazardous substances, and defiance of official orders. All materials and equipment have been seized. The investigation also showed the firm had subleased the property from a defunct company. The site had been split into two sections and unlawfully rented out to Chinese companies for metal sorting operations involving unauthorised hazardous materials, including metal scrap, transformers, wires, and electronic circuit boards. The provincial industry office has now issued orders to halt all unauthorised expansions and has seized machinery, raw materials, finished products, and industrial waste.

Due to the large volume of toxic materials -- exceeding 50 tonnes -- found at both sites, the case qualifies for DSI classification as a special investigation. Relevant documents will be submitted for further review.