Seven Thai doctors linked to drug fraud

Police given evidence that 'Dr Air' had accomplices in sedatives racket

Anchulee: Arrested over pill orders

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has submitted evidence to police to bring legal action against seven doctors, including senior psychiatrist Pol Col Dr Anchulee Theerawongpaisal, for alleged association in the misuse of dead patients' names to acquire prescription drugs for illegal distribution.

Dr Anchulee, also known as "Dr Air" from Police General Hospital, was arrested last week at her home in connection with large amounts of alprazolam found in her police flat in Bangkok.

She had ordered alprazolam worth 15 million baht in total from the FDA since 2022.

The irregularities were discovered through an FDA monthly inspection of drug orders, with a random check of the lists conducted twice a year.

In response, Dr Thanakrit Jitareerat, an assistant to the Public Health Minister, along with Chatchai Panichsupphaporn, director of the Narcotics Control Division and legal affairs at the FDA, filed a complaint with the Provincial Police Region (PPR) 1 on Wednesday.

The complaint calls for legal action against seven doctors, including Dr Anchulee, for the illegal distribution of narcotic substances and Type 2 controlled substances.

The complaint was received by Pol Maj Gen Chokchai Ngamwong, deputy commissioner of the PPR 1.

Dr Thanakrit said the complaint involves the misuse of the identities of 370 deceased individuals out of a total of 3,909 patients.

Following inspections of 13 clinics, it was found that nine were linked to the drug orders, with seven doctors implicated, among them Dr Anchulee. He called on PPR 1 to carry out the investigation, as the case may involve the offences of filing false reports to officials and using falsified documents.

An investigation also revealed that six of the seven doctors are not affiliated with public hospitals, but instead work in private clinics.

These clinics are suspected of supplying medications to Dr Anchulee.