Border crisis stirs uncertainty for migrants

Cambodian workers in Thailand are speaking out as tensions between the two countries rise and leaders in Phnom Penh urge them to return

Cambodian workers cross the border to Thailand's Chanthaburi province on Wednesday. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

Long a backbone of the Thai economy, migrant workers from Cambodia have recently found themselves at the centre of the Thai-Cambodian border conflict.

In an unprecedented move, Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen this month called on Cambodians working in Thailand to return home, promising job opportunities and access to technical and vocational training, the Khmer Times reported on Monday.

The call came as Cambodia's former prime minister issued a 24-hour ultimatum, demanding Thai authorities fully reopen border checkpoints that were unilaterally restricted earlier in the month due to Thai security concerns.

He warned of full border closures and a ban on all Thai goods. After Thailand refused to comply and the ultimatum expired, Cambodia enforced a ban on all imports of Thai fruit and vegetables via land checkpoints, stranding hundreds of trucks.

The tensions coincided with a "Unity March" in Phnom Penh on Wednesday, where Cambodians gathered in support of their government. During the event, Prime Minister Hun Manet hinted Cambodian workers abroad might soon be asked to return, echoing his father's statement.

"I heard the news. I'm not going back. I work here. I earn my living here," said Peung Tuen, a 35-year-old Cambodian construction worker who has lived in Sa Kaeo for nearly eight years. He said that he and his family have no plans to leave Thailand.

"My kids study here. My life is here."

The Cambodian government's call for its citizens abroad to return follows a dramatic escalation in border tensions, including a brief military standoff at the Chong Bok checkpoint in Ubon Ratchathani province in late May.

While the Cambodian side has hinted at closing border crossings if tensions persist, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has said Thailand has no intention of deporting Cambodian workers. Migrant labourers working under bilateral agreements would continue to be protected.

'HOME IS HERE'

Classified by the United Nations as a Least Developed Country (LDC), Cambodia struggles with limited infrastructure, rural poverty, and weak labour protections -- factors that have driven many citizens to seek opportunities abroad, particularly in neighbouring Thailand.

The Ministry of Labour says Thailand hosts approximately 500,000 Cambodian migrant workers, with over 400,000 legally registered, including around 184,000 working under a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Trade between the two countries -- much of it conducted through border provinces -- totalled over 250 billion baht in 2024. Experts warn prolonged disruptions could cost up to 10 billion baht per month if cross-border commerce is halted.

Cambodian officials have since clarified their messaging was intended to offer citizens options -- not to enforce mandatory repatriation.

Peung, who now lives and works with four of his siblings at a local construction site, said they were aware of the political situation but remained unaffected.

"We came here for work. It's close, and we've built our lives here," he said. "My wife and children are here too. We don't send money home -- our home is here."

UNCERTAINTY AHEAD

As tensions rise along the border, many Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand are facing growing uncertainty about their future.

While there is no formal repatriation order yet, recent statements from Senate President Hun Sen about preparing job placements, restricting imports from Thailand, and other retaliatory measures have raised concerns among those who have established lives in Thailand.

Cambodian workers in Bangkok are unsure whether job opportunities at home could match their current incomes, especially if a large-scale return occurs.

"I'm not sure," said Chea Sokchea, 37. "I think the income is better and I trust my job here. Going back could be unstable, since many people would probably return at the same time."

Having worked in construction in Thailand for nearly a decade, Sokchea fears the instability of a forced return. "I'm more worried about having no other choice but to go back."

Sen, a street food cook who asked not to use her real name, said: "If the border closes, then I would rather go back," she admitted. "But I'm making good money here… I'm scared, really. Someone like me has to take care of others rather than just myself."

For Mok, a 41-year-old laundry worker, stability is everything. She said she would rather remain in Thailand.

"What if I don't make enough to send my son to school?" After more than 10 years of legal employment in Thailand, workers like Mok feel their lives have been built here piece by piece -- with hard work, honesty, and dedication.

"We came here legally and do not want to be left behind."

Overall, workers share the fear that Cambodia's job market may not be prepared to absorb a large, sudden influx of returning labourers.

Meanwhile, many Thai employers continue to rely heavily on Cambodian workers to keep businesses running -- particularly in industries such as construction and food services.

Despite the diplomatic turmoil, border skirmishes, and political instability seen in recent weeks, Sokchea's wish remains simple. "I hope we can stay here as long as we like," he said, "and also go back anytime if we wish to."