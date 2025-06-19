3-pronged response to US study, immigration policy

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation has rolled out a three-phase strategy to mitigate the potential fallout from the United States' changing education and immigration policies under President Donald Trump's administration.

Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi said yesterday the National Policy Council on Higher Education acknowledges that key shifts in US policy -- including "America First" foreign aid reforms, dismantling Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and stricter immigration controls -- could affect Thai students, researchers, and academic collaboration between the two countries.

The ministry's short-term response, to be implemented within one year, focuses on identifying Thai students affected by reduced US funding, such as through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or Fulbright programmes.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Washington, DC, will coordinate support, Ms Supamas said. At-risk joint research projects will also be reviewed, with steps taken to seek alternative international funding and partnerships. Thai students and scholars will be advised on alternative visas and employment options in more open countries.

In the medium term, over the next one to three years, Thailand plans to forge new education alliances while maintaining academic cooperation with the US, she said.

The ministry will promote other study destinations and revamp domestic curricula to attract both local and foreign students. Incentives will also be introduced to encourage the return of highly skilled Thai professionals working abroad. Ms Supamas said the government is committed to supporting students and researchers who may face visa restrictions or funding cuts.