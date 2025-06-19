Ministry moves to shut down illegal factories

Listen to this article

Profits are repatriated abroad while the environmental damage is left behind, says Industry Minister Akanat Promphan.

The surge of Chinese-owned industrial firms setting up in Thailand over the past several years has drastically reshaped the country's investment landscape, one that is increasingly hostile to long-term economic sustainability.

Many of these businesses are engaged in unlawful practices, resulting in widespread harm to both the economy and the environment.

The crackdown on illegal factories, owned mainly by Chinese investors, led by Industry Minister Akanat Promphan and his "Sudsoi" team, has captured public attention. The Sud Soi (which means "all the way") initiative signals the ministry's new, tougher stance on law enforcement and punishment against violators.

The move has received strong support from civil society and NGOs, who have long raised concerns about "grey businesses" operating with impunity under previous administrations.

Mr Akanat, now eight months into his role, stressed that this is not a new direction but rather a long-overdue return to proper governance.

"This isn't a new policy. It's what should have been the norm," he said.

The minister said foreign investors must abide by Thai laws, while state agencies have to enforce regulations strictly.

In reality, Thailand now faces major challenges in law enforcement, with powerful illicit industries threatening local businesses, the environment, and even public well-being, undermining the country's prospects for sustainable growth.

The ministry is placing a particular focus on upstream industries, especially steel production and recycling facilities, which have been linked to numerous illegal activities.

Mr Akanat said the ministry has found a network of foreign-owned steel plants producing low-quality steel using outdated technology.

These products are dumped on the market at prices that undercut Thai producers, making it impossible for law-abiding domestic companies to compete.

More worryingly, he said, the flood of cheap steel has led to an oversupplied market. Profits often flow back to foreign owners, leaving Thailand suffering from the environmental costs, he noted.

Mr Akanat said that most of these factories lack proper pollution and up-to-date waste management systems that meet international standards.

"We are using existing legal mechanisms to shut down substandard factories and enhance quality-control systems to ensure all steel products meet required standards," he said. "The days of officials casually touring factories and submitting unchecked reports to the ministry are over."

He added the ministry is drafting new regulatory standards for steel, plastic, and rubber products to ensure stricter quality oversight across the board.

Illegal recycling and waste-handling plants have also become a serious problem for communities, according to the industry minister.

He said the ministry has suspended numerous business licenses and is expediting the development of a new regulatory framework for industrial waste management, aimed at mitigating environmental and public health impacts.

Many of these facilities proliferated after the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) exempted them from zoning laws.

Civil society and NGOs have long called for the repeal of this exemption, arguing that it opened the floodgates for unlawful waste dumping and pollution in communities, especially in Rayong, Chonburi, Prachinburi, and Chachoengsao provinces, which have now become epicentres of illegal operations.

"These grey businesses generate tens of billions of baht in revenue, the sum that should be circulating within Thailand. Instead, profits are repatriated abroad while the environmental damage is left behind," he said. "Our mission is to remove bad actors and pave the way for a healthier industrial ecosystem that welcomes high-quality, sustainable investment."

Beyond enforcement, Mr Akanat stressed the ministry also aims to promote high-level industrial investment in line with government policy to upgrade Thailand's manufacturing base.

The new focus on advanced technologies has been well-received by investors from the US, the EU, and even from Chinese firms seeking to establish more legitimate and sustainable operations in Thailand.

"We want investments that bring in environmentally friendly technologies and, importantly, technology transfer," he said. "This is the beginning of a new industrial revolution for Thailand. Even if I'm no longer in office, the legal reforms and strict enforcement we're putting in place will lay a solid foundation for future generations."

He credited the success of the Sud Soi campaign to strong collaboration among government agencies, NGOs, the media, civil society, and even opposition parties, all of whom have worked together to bring cases to court.

One notable case involves Sin Ker Yaun Steel, a company accused of producing substandard steel that may have contributed to the collapse of the State Audit Office building during an earthquake in March.

Over 1,000 cases have been filed against the company and its affiliates. "This new culture of accountability, where government agencies take the lead in filing complaints, is a step forward in protecting the public interest," Mr Akanat said.