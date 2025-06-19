Note found on body tells heartbreaking tale of debt and hardship

The discovery of a body in a pond was made by a construction worker in Si Maha Phot district of Prachin Buri. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

PRACHIN BURI - A woman found dead in a pond left a heartbreaking note apologising to her son, saying she was exhausted and saw no way out, despite her efforts to repay her debts, police said.

Police and rescue workers in Si Maha Phot district of Prachin Buri responded to a report of a woman’s body found floating face down in a pond near an industrial estate on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as a 39-year-old local resident, was discovered wearing a black shirt, jeans and a full-face helmet, with her motorcycle and sandals left at the water’s edge.

There were no signs of violence on her body, and authorities estimated she had been dead for at least one day.

A search of her belongings uncovered a handwritten note addressed to her only son, aged 15, in which she apologised for being unable to go on, citing overwhelming debt and not having a single baht left to give him for school.

The letter expressed her love and sorrow, saying she was exhausted and saw no way out, despite her efforts to repay what she owed.

Neighbours and acquaintances described the woman as quiet and reserved, working evening shifts at a local factory to support herself and her son.

Witnesses said her motorcycle had been parked by the pond since early Wednesday morning, and a construction worker first noticed the body in the morning but called for authorities to handle it.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of death, but initial findings suggest suicide. The victim’s body has been sent to Chaophya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital to confirm the cause.