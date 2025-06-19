Transnational sex traffickers arrested in Thailand

Listen to this article

Police detain a Singaporean suspect identified only as Dexter, the alleged boss of a transnational sex trafficking gang, at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

Two Singaporean men and a Thai man have been arrested in Thailand on charges of transnational trafficking of women for prostitution in the city-state.

The arrests followed reports from police in Singapore that many sex workers, including Thais, arrested in their country had been sold through a Singaporean broker who lived in Thailand, Pol Maj Gen Athip Pongiwapai, commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division said in briefing on Thursday.

Police said the Thais who had been deported back to their home country gave information that led to the arrests of two Singaporean bosses of the operation, identified only as Dexter, 38, and Saw, 37.

Mr Dexter was detained in the arrivals hall of the Suvarnabhumi airport and the latter at a condominium in Bang Khae district of Bangkok.

Investigators found the operation made its financial transactions through a mule bank account, owned by a Thai, identified only as Chatri, 50. He was arrested at a house in Muang district of Udon Thani province.

Police seized 55 items found in their possession, worth about 20 million baht in total.

The suspects initially denied charges, and the investigation was continuing, police said.