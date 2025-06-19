Why do so many Thai names include ‘Porn’?

For those not familiar, learning the meaning will clear up any misunderstandings

Listen to this article

(Photo: Pixabay)

If you’re familiar with Thai names, you may encounter some that make you do a double-take, specifically those ending or beginning with “porn” (spelled “พร” in Thai). Examples include Somporn, Arpaporn, Pornthip, Waranporn and Phattaraporn — and the list goes on.

For English speakers, it’s easy to feel shocked at the idea of naming children with what appears to be a reference to pornography. As a result, Thai people with these names sometimes become targets of laughter or feel awkward themselves in English-speaking environments.

In reality, the affix “porn” in Thai is far from negative. In Thai, “porn” means blessing, good wishes, or something that has been blessed.

The affix is primarily used in women’s names. To understand the meaning, consider these translations:

Somporn means "as one wishes"

means "as one wishes" Waranporn means "one who retains good things"

means "one who retains good things" Siwaporn means "blessing of Shiva"

means "blessing of Shiva" Phattaraporn means "one with a good heart"

means "one with a good heart" and Arpaporn means "one with blessed light."

To avoid confusion in international contexts, some people choose alternative spellings in transliteration, such as “phorn”, “phon”, “pawn”, “bhorn”, or simply “pon”.

For those with “porn” in their names, there may be no need to rush to the nearest district office for a name change. Many Thais with intercultural experience report that their names are generally accepted once people understand they represent a different culture and tradition.

So the next time you encounter someone named Anuporn, Thitiporn or Kittiporn, you can rest assured there’s nothing naughty about their name.

It is simply a beautiful blessing in Thai.