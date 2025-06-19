Activists say PM could be guilty of death-penalty offence

Listen to this article

Chaichana Tasaniyom (left) and Tul Prasertsilp file a criminal complaint against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the Muang Khon Kaen police station on Thursday. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN - Two activists in this northeastern province have filed a police complaint against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, accusing her of violating several sections of the Criminal Code, with punishments that could even include the death penalty.

They were responding to the leak of a phone conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen, in which she makes comments critical of an army commander overseeing border issues.

Ms Paetongtarn has said she was using a negotiating tactic and has apologised, but many hardline opponents of the Shinawatra family and the Pheu Thai Party have come out to condemn her in the strongest possible terms.

The complaint was filed on Thursday at the Muang Khon Kaen police station by anti-corruption campaigners Tul Prasertsilp and Chaichana Tasaniyom. They accused the prime minister of violating Sections 116, 119, 157 and 164 of the Criminal Code.

In the audio clip, the commander of the Second Army Region was described as an “opponent”, and there was a negotiation on border checkpoint openings that might damage Thailand, Mr Chaichana said.

“The wrongdoing was the act of a Thai prime minister who did not prioritise the national interest, caused damage to our nation and failed to maintain and demonstrate honesty,” he said.

Mr Chaichana demanded Ms Paetongtarn resign or dissolve the House of Representatives and apologise. Otherwise, he said, people would intensify their activities against her government.

The Criminal Code sections the activists cited are: