Activists say PM could be guilty of death-penalty offence

KHON KAEN - Two activists in this northeastern province have filed a police complaint against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, accusing her of violating several sections of the Criminal Code, with punishments that could even include the death penalty.
They were responding to the leak of a phone conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen, in which she makes comments critical of an army commander overseeing border issues.
Ms Paetongtarn has said she was using a negotiating tactic and has apologised, but many hardline opponents of the Shinawatra family and the Pheu Thai Party have come out to condemn her in the strongest possible terms.
The complaint was filed on Thursday at the Muang Khon Kaen police station by anti-corruption campaigners Tul Prasertsilp and Chaichana Tasaniyom. They accused the prime minister of violating Sections 116, 119, 157 and 164 of the Criminal Code.
In the audio clip, the commander of the Second Army Region was described as an “opponent”, and there was a negotiation on border checkpoint openings that might damage Thailand, Mr Chaichana said.
“The wrongdoing was the act of a Thai prime minister who did not prioritise the national interest, caused damage to our nation and failed to maintain and demonstrate honesty,” he said.
Mr Chaichana demanded Ms Paetongtarn resign or dissolve the House of Representatives and apologise. Otherwise, he said, people would intensify their activities against her government.
The Criminal Code sections the activists cited are:
- Section 116 covers sedition. It targets those who express opinions in public to cause unrest and disaffection among people in a way that may cause a disturbance. Conviction carries a jail term of up to seven years.
- Section 119, covering national security violations, carries life imprisonment or the death penalty for those whose actions cause the kingdom or any part of it to come under the sovereignty of a foreign state.
- Section 157 concerns malfeasance and dereliction of duty by government officials and sets as punishment a jail term of up to 10 years and/or a fine of up to 200,000 baht.
- Section 164 covers officials who abuse their office by revealing classified information of the state. Conviction carries a jail term of up to five years and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.