Cannabis becoming a turn-off for Phuket tourism

Businesses propose zoning to reduce complaints from people bothered by recreational use

Phuket deputy governor Adul Chuthong (centre) chairs a meeting called to address concerns about cannabis at Phuket city hall on Thursday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Businesses in Phuket say widespread use of cannabis on the southern tourist island — home to 1,500 weed shops — has started to have a negative impact on tourism in Thailand.

Local officials met with private sector representatives on Thursday, prompted by public complaints about recreational cannabis use in tourist areas such as Patong, said senator Parinya Wongcherdkwan.

Phuket residents say many tourist families avoid some spots due to cannabis smoke and sales of cannabis-mixed food such as cookies, brownies and jelly, which could be harmful to children if consumed.

Police from the Patong station said that in numerous raids conducted with public health officials, they have found and arrested many shop operators selling the goods without proper permits.

Some permitted shops also face complaints from nearby restaurants, according to Satjapon Thongsom, deputy chairman of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce.

The Phuket Tourist Association said tour agents in many countries have told its members that Thailand is now associated with high use of cannabis, which is not desired by family travellers.

The private sector proposed that authorities improve control of the plant by limiting the number of spots for using cannabis.

According to the provincial public health office, there are 1,495 cannabis shops in Phuket — 752 in Muang district, 520 in Kathu district and 223 in Thalang district.

Thailand was the first country in Asia to decriminalise cannabis in 2022 but has so far struggled to regulate and contain its use.

Creating a cannabis economy was a flagship policy of Bhumjaithai (BJT) Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who issued a ministerial announcement removing cannabis from the narcotics list when he was the public health minister.

However, the absence of a law and clear regulations led to a free-for-all. Three years later, there is still no law and it does not appear to be a high priority given the current political turmoil.

In May, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said cannabis users in Thailand would be required to have medical certificates, ensuring its use for medical purposes only, if the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s version of the law is passed.